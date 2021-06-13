Cancel
Agriculture

Swiss reject law to help country meet Paris carbon emissions goal

srnnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss voters rejected a trio of environmental proposals on Sunday, including a new law intended to help the country meet its goal for cutting carbon emissions under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. A new CO2 law was narrowly rejected, with 51.6% of voters opposing it in a...

www.srnnews.com
