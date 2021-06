Exercise and socialization are important for staying healthy as people age, which is something members of the Holmby Park Lawn Bowling Club know well. The club has approximately 90 active members, most ages 50 and above, who gather up to three times a week for a friendly game. Members said they enjoy conversation and camaraderie as they compete in one of the world’s oldest sports, dating to the 12th century. The club is holding an open house on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m., and encourages everyone to stop by and experience the joy of lawn bowling – free lessons will be provided.