Porsche is currently wrapping up development of the all-new 911 GT3 RS, and it looks like it will once again be one of the very best track cars that you can use on the street. Still, as impressive as this car will be, it's useless compared to true racing cars like the GT3 R. In collaboration with Manthey-Racing, a German tuner that Porsche owns a stake in, the Stuttgart-made racer was dominant at this weekend's Nurburgring 24 Hours, a race that was red-flagged for over 14 hours due to severe weather conditions. The race may have only lasted around nine and a half hours as a result, but the win was made sweeter by the fact that it occurred on the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing's time with Porsche.