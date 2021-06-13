A New Report Reveals the Most Valuable ‘90s Toys Today — and the Highest is Worth $50K
If you’ve got a box full of ‘90s toys in the attic of your childhood home, you might want to spend some time rummaging through the collectibles. A nostalgic new report from TheToyZone reveals the iconic ‘90s toys worth a fortune today — and the highest childhood treasure is valued at $50,000, so there is that. According to the toy review site, the most expensive toy sold has been a Rainbow the Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997, raking in a whopping $50K.www.apartmenttherapy.com