A New Report Reveals the Most Valuable ‘90s Toys Today — and the Highest is Worth $50K

By Jessica Wang
Apartment Therapy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve got a box full of ‘90s toys in the attic of your childhood home, you might want to spend some time rummaging through the collectibles. A nostalgic new report from TheToyZone reveals the iconic ‘90s toys worth a fortune today — and the highest childhood treasure is valued at $50,000, so there is that. According to the toy review site, the most expensive toy sold has been a Rainbow the Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997, raking in a whopping $50K.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Whenever my friends ask me for shopping advice, I always make a point to provide them with suggestions that aren't completely obvious. For example, if they ask me where to buy great workout clothes, I'm not going to tell them Lululemon because everyone already knows that. The same goes for jewelry. I get a lot of questions about fine jewelry, in particular, since it's an investment and you're likely to want to choose carefully. I completely get that, and I always make a point to answer carefully as well.