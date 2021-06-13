A New Report Reveals the Most Valuable ‘90s Toys Today — and the Highest is Worth $50K

Today is the day that Marvel fans have been waiting for as we are blessed with the next Marvel Studios Disney+ series, Loki. The shows take place after Loki changes the ongoing timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Many questions are hopefully answered, and Hot Toys is not missing the celebration of the premiere. They have unveiled that two new Marvel Cosbaby figures are on the way with a Variant Suit, Loki, and President Loki. Each Cosbaby is loaded with a great sculpt, amazing detail, and an extra bonus for collectors. Hot Toys also included a specially crafted TVA-themed metal badge and embroidered patch.