Soulcombe on The Market
Soulcombe, a 388-acre farm where Chris Budgett's Kirtlington Stud is based, has arrived on the market and will be offered through Windsor Clive International. Budgett has built up Kirtlington since the mid 1980s and has decided to offer Soulcombe for sale. On the acreage are Soulcombe House-which features seven bedrooms and two wings, as well as three different stable yard complexes and five cottages. The gently rolling limestone land has produced quality bloodstock including Harbinger (GB) (Dansili {GB}), champion and G1 Derby hero Sir Percy (GB) (Mark of Esteem {Ire}) and G1 Sydney Cup winner Selino (GB) (Champs Elysees {GB}). The stud is situated just over an hour from London and less than two hours from Newmarket. In addition, it is only four miles from the A34/M40. A total of 13 Classic winners have been bred or raised within a few miles of the property.www.thoroughbreddailynews.com