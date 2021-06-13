Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Public asked for directional input by DDC

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoard members with Destination Door County are doing their due diligence in finding a replacement for departing CEO Jack Moneypenny, but on Friday went outside the board and Executive Committee for help. The organization is asking residents to share their thoughts on the directions they could go. The public's input is especially valued as DDC tweaks their identity. The press release states they are changing from a Destination Marketing organization to a Destination Management and Marketing organization. The input from the public will contribute to internal discussions, which the head of the search committee, Todd Trimberger, notes are very active.

doorcountydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddc#Board#Executive Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.