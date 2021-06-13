Public asked for directional input by DDC

Board members with Destination Door County are doing their due diligence in finding a replacement for departing CEO Jack Moneypenny, but on Friday went outside the board and Executive Committee for help. The organization is asking residents to share their thoughts on the directions they could go. The public's input is especially valued as DDC tweaks their identity. The press release states they are changing from a Destination Marketing organization to a Destination Management and Marketing organization. The input from the public will contribute to internal discussions, which the head of the search committee, Todd Trimberger, notes are very active.