Kyrie Irving has been lights out for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season and if the team wants any chance of winning the title, they need him in the lineup. Yesterday afternoon, the Nets went into Game 4 against the Bucks with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series. The Nets had outplayed the Bucks throughout the series and it was expected that the Nets would go up 3-1 thanks to their firepower. In the end, this was not the case as Kyrie went down with an ankle injury, which allowed the Bucks to take advantage and tie the series.