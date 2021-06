My trip through Ireland up to this point was wonderful. Of course we decided to keep on driving to the cliffs and would get a place to stay once we thought it was just a good time to eat and stop. Emma at the desk lied to me. At first she told me that her only availability was a double bed but we had three people (myself, husband and son). So I asked if she could recommend another place in town and she told me that there was only BB in town and no other hotels. We decided to make a few calls and then she said she could put us in a handicap bathroom that has a double and a single bed. The price then jumped up considerably of course because we went to needing that single bed. Base price was 240 Euro per night. She went onto say that they have high star rating and basically the best in town. We were hungry and tired. So we booked the unit. Ate a meal at Flannigans which they also own/attached to the hotel. Talk about attitudes. Wow, up until this point the irish are awesome. But these folks I wanted to leave as quickly as I could before being snarled out from a bunch of grumpy ole men, overworked and despise one more traveler packing in the joint. Food was OK, I would give it a C+ at best.