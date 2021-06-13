Cancel
Garrett McGowan hits for the cycle and earns NWL Player of the Night honors, Bucks fall 14-12 in 10

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterloo Bucks (9-4) first baseman Garrett McGowan (Pittsburg State) went 5-for-6 with five RBI and hit for the first Bucks cycle since 1997 on Saturday evening in an exhilarating 14-12 extra-innings loss to the Duluth Huskies (4-9). McGowan singled twice, doubled, tripled and homered to earn Northwoods League Player of the Night honors while joining Jason Huisman (1996) and Matt Cepicky (1997) as Waterloo Bucks players to hit for the cycle. Waterloo plated at least one run in every inning except for the sixth, eighth and ninth but was outscored 11-2 after the sixth.

