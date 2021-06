The Copa America 2021 continues to be met with lots of setbacks, with a series of events now putting the competition at major doubt of going ahead. All of these comes after we reported days ago about the Brazil squad uniting together to take a stance that clearly hinted that they would likely not partake in the upcoming continental competition. It was also reported that coach Tite was in agreement with the players, with the likes of Casemiro, Neymar and Alisson among the forerunners.