Jun. 13—A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Clovis, police said. The collision happened at 10:49 p.m. on Clovis Avenue near San Jose Avenue, just north of Shaw. According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on Clovis Avenue and didn't see the pedestrian on the roadway but not in a crosswalk. The pedestrian, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.