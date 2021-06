West Ham and their fans around short on the love lost for Andriy Yarmolenko this season. With the Ukrainian looking sharp in the Euros, what happens now?. Since coming to West Ham, the play or lack thereof for Andriy Yarmolenko has always been a major talking point. In three seasons with the club, he played 47 matches, only contributing nine times (seven goals, two assists). He has been the talk of many a transfer rumor, and with his stock rising at the Euro’s, we ask what are you doing with him this summer?