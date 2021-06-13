Sheryl Crow's Stunning Net Worth Revealed
Before becoming one of America's most recognizable talents, Sheryl Crow began her career as a music teacher in St. Louis after studying music education at the University of Missouri-Columbia (via Missouri Legends). It wasn't long until Crow set her sights on becoming a music star, though, moving to Los Angeles in 1986 where she provided backup vocals for the likes of Eric Clapton, Sting, Sinead O'Connor, and Rod Stewart. She was also hired as a singer for Michael Jackson's "Bad" Tour in the late 1980s, often performing the duet "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" with the singer (via AllMusic).www.thelist.com