First Look at Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Mode from the Xbox E3 2021 Showcase
Direct from the Xbox E3 2021 showcase comes this new Halo Infinite multiplayer reveal trailer, which honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have an enjoyable time. It introduces Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette who will help players familiarize themselves with maps, weapons, as well as equipment. There are now bot matches so players of all levels can warm up before they hit the battlefield.