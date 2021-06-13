Cancel
New Gameplay Trailer of PlayStation VR’s Fracked, a Cel-Shaded FPS, Released at E3 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet for release this summer is Fracked, a cel-shaded first-person shooter for PlayStation VR. This made-for-VR action adventure game seamlessly combines fast paced, 1:1 run and cover gunplay with exciting free running, skiing as well as climbing. That’s right, there’s absolutely no on-rails gameplay or cinematic cutscenes, just 1:1 action driven by the player’s controls, movements, and actions. Read more for the new gameplay trailer released at E3 2021 and additional information.

