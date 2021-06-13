New Gameplay Trailer of PlayStation VR’s Fracked, a Cel-Shaded FPS, Released at E3 2021

Sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart got a new 're-announcement' trailer this evening courtesy of Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase presentation. The supernatural post-apocalyptic shooter first burst onto the scene back in 2018 around the time Nvidia first revealed their ray tracing capable RTX 20 cards, and they kinda haven't stopped talking about it since. Despite the hype, though, Atomic Heart still isn't out yet, and sadly we aren't any the wiser this evening, either. Still, it sure looks pretty. Let's have a looksie at its 'new' trailer, shall we?