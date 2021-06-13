Cancel
Clinton Township becomes second community in state to honor Gold Star Families

Macomb Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large crowd withstood the heat and humidity Saturday afternoon for the formal dedication of the Gold Star Families monument on the grounds of the Clinton Township Civic Center. Clinton Township is the second community in Michigan honoring Gold Star Families, the first being Bay City. A Gold Star family is the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

