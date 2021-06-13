Cancel
Brown Bears win 4-1 on Saturday to force Game 5

nahl.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidwest Division Finals, Game 4: MN Magicians 1 @ Kenai River 4 (Series Tied 2-2) - The Kenai River Brown Bears have forced a decisive Game 5 on Sunday against the Minnesota Magicians as they took Game 4 on Saturday by a score of 4-1. Brandon Lajoie netted the game’s...

nahl.com
Kenai, AKKenai Peninsula Clarion

Brown Bears pull back-to-back weekend wins

The Kenai River Brown Bears hockey team pulled out another win on Saturday night in the final hour of their season, 4-1, coming back from a two-game deficit against the Minnesota Magicians. Kenai is now tied with Minnesota in the best-of-five game series in the Midwest North American Hockey League...
Baseballmesabitribune.com

Golden Bears shut out Gobblers, force final game

DULUTH — The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team put up a dominant performance in the first game of the Section 7AA championship, downing Aitkin 13-0 in five innings to force a winner-take-all Game 2. Starting pitcher Brandon Lind went four innings for the Bears, giving up no runs on four hits to...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting Game 1 Saturday

Fedde (COVID-19) will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. It was already reported that Fedde would likely start one of the two games Saturday, and now we know that he will face Giants ace Kevin Gausman in Game 1. Fedde logged five innings in a rehab start June 5, so he could go deep enough to qualify for the win, but it's not a great matchup as the Giants rank sixth in the majors with a 106 wRC+.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Monarchs win over Derby Saturday, now 5-1 on the season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs hit their way to a home win over Derby 9-3 Saturday night at Hobart-Detter. The Monarchs tallied three runs in the first and two in the second. The Twins had a single tally in the fourth. Each team plated a pair of runs in the 5th and the Monarchs closed out the scoring with a pair in the eighth.
NHLstingrayshockey.com

Rays Force Game 5 With 4-2 Road Win

Forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Mark Cooper each scored twice and the South Carolina Stingrays (2-2) rode an early three-goal lead to a 4-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (2-2) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Sunday evening at Hertz Arena. The best-of-5 first-round Kelly Cup Playoff series is...
Columbia, VANBC 29 News

UVA baseball forces Game Three with 4-0 win over Dallas Baptist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team kept its season alive with a 4-0 victory over Dallas Baptist in Game Two of their Super Regional on Sunday in Columbia. The teams will play a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday at one o’clock. All of the runs were scored in...
Arkansas Statewcn247.com

NC State limits Arkansas to 4 hits in 6-5 win, forces Game 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Arkansas 6-5 and avoid elimination. N.C. State (34-18), which allowed 17 hits and 21 runs in a Game 1 loss, gave up just four hits to force a Game 3. Terrell Tatum singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning before Torres and Luca Tresh hit back-to-back home runs and, two batters later, Vojtech Mensik hit a solo shot to give N.C. State a 5-2 lead. Kevin Kopps pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. The senior, who is 12-0 with 11 saves and a 0.65 ERA this season, hasn’t allowed a run in 15 1/3 innings over four appearances in the month of June.
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

Takeaways: Wolfpack wins nailbiter to force game three

No matter how bad a loss is, it only counts for one. The key is bouncing back quickly, and not letting a bad loss beat you more than once. That’s a test NC State passed with flying colors in game two of the Fayetteville Super Regional Saturday, bouncing back from Friday’s blowout loss to stave off elimination and force a rubber match with a 6-5 win.
Cary, NCucmathletics.com

Tampa Win Forces Elimination Game in National Semifinals

CARY, N.C. (June 11, 2021) - Central Missouri Mules Baseball suffered their first loss at the NCAA Division II World Series. Playing Tampa for the second straight game and after a three day layoff, the Spartans forced the if necessary game with their 8-1 win. The Mules season is not over though and these two teams will now play in an elimination game later tonight with the winner moving on to tomorrow's national championship.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

K's look 'to bear down' after loss forces Game 5

When coach Ben Boudreau and general manager David Franke put together this Komets roster, they emphasized getting a bevy of players who had won championships and/or held leadership positions. In other words, they wanted proven leaders, character guys, for times just like this. After a 4-2 loss Saturday night to...
MLBchatsports.com

Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 4:05

In a season like this, Orioles fans need the occasional reminder of why they tune in so often. Cedric Mullins and the gang provided fans that feeling last night. Baseball is fun. Winning is fun. The Orioles are going to keep playing baseball. Can they win again today?. If the...
NHLlvsportsbiz.com

NHL Final 4: Islanders Jump Out To 1-0 Series Lead With Game 1 Win Over Lightning In Tampa Sunday Afternoon; VGK vs Montreal Monday

For all you folks who believe the Vegas Golden Knights will be hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Final, the New York Islanders would like to have a word with you. The Islanders defeated the defending NHL champion Lightning, 2-1, in Game 1 in downtown Tampa and grabbed a 1-0 series lead in the league semifinal Sunday afternoon. New York netminder Semyon Varlamov notched the win.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Former UMD Hockey Coach Mike Sertich Reacts to Passing of Tom Kurvers

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the hockey world is in mourning for a player who exemplified what it meant to be a Bulldog, on and off the ice. Former UMD hockey legend Tom Kurvers passed away Monday morning after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer. The Saint Paul native was UMD’s first-ever Hobey Baker Award winner back in 1984, when he led the Bulldogs to the national championship game.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Sooners win, force deciding game in WCWS

Jocelyn Alo hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 3 for the Women’s College World Series title in Oklahoma City. The final game will be played at 2 p.m. Thursday. Oklahoma (55-4) is seeking its...
NHLKenai Peninsula Clarion

Brown Bears compete at Top Prospects

Six members of the Kenai River Brown Bears played for the Midwest Division at the 2021 North American Hockey League Top Prospects Tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Blaine, Minnesota. Competing were defenseman Adam Szubert, forward Lucas Wahlin, forward Jake Veri, forward David Vieten, forward Peter Morgan and forward Brandon...
NHLchatsports.com

Golden Knights take Game 1 against the Canadiens 4-1

Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves and Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their NHL semifinal playoff series on Monday in Las Vegas. Alec Martinez, Mattias Janmark and Nick Holden also...
NHLSun-Journal

NHL roundup: Lightning win 4-2 to tie series, 1-1

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tuesday night.
NHLsandiegouniontribune.com

JT Brown retires from NHL, joins Seattle Kraken broadcast

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have hired former NHL forward JT Brown as the television analyst for their inaugural season, the team announced Monday. Brown has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season with Minnesota. He spent the past year playing with Bjorkloven in Sweden. His announcement that he is joining the broadcast team in Seattle was made simultaneously with his announcement that he’s retiring from playing.