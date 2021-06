Even Kyrie Irving himself couldn’t believe the level Kevin Durant is playing at for the Brooklyn Nets after more than a year out due to Achilles injury. Following the Nets’ dominant Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks–a showdown that saw KD score 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting–Irving reflected on Durant’s journey back and how he has never missed a beat even after a long time of rehabbing and watching from the sidelines. For Kyrie, it is simply “crazy” how the 32-year-old forward continue to get better and see the game real slow–allowing him to dominate night in and night out.