Rays' Josh Fleming: Collects sixth win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Fleming (6-4) allowed only one walk and struck out three over four scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over Baltimore. Michael Wacha opened the game, allowing a run in two innings before Fleming took over on the mound. That arrangement worked out well, as Tampa Bay took over the lead on Fleming's watch, and he was able to pick up his sixth win of the season. The southpaw has a 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season. He's started five of his 11 appearances, and he's tentatively scheduled to make his next outing in Seattle during next weekend's series. It's unclear if he'll work as a traditional starter or behind an opener.

www.cbssports.com
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
