Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's loss to the Rays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was recalled to the Orioles on June 4 He'll now return to Norfolk after allowing four runs across four innings in his latest stint with the big club. Despite his demotion Sunday, the right-hander should be a candidate to return to the Baltimore bullpen later this summer.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Lakins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Orioles#Triple A Norfolk#Baltimorebaseball Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Angels activate Jose Iglesias, option Jose Rojas to Triple-A

ANAHEIM ― The return of shortstop Jose Iglesias to the Angels’ lineup came at the expense of Jose Rojas. The Anaheim native was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, when Iglesias was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners. Rojas, 28,...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies option Nick Maton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Shortly after defeating the Washington Nationals Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies optioned infielder Nick Maton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are off Monday, so it’s not clear what the corresponding move will be before Tuesday’s game with the Atlanta Braves, or when it will come. Of note, Phillies Nation‘s Destiny...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Tyler Zuber: Optioned to Triple-A

Zuber was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports. Zuber has been with the Royals since being recalled April 13. He struggled for the most part with the big club, posting a 6.35 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 20 appearances (17 innings). He'll now head back to Omaha but figures to be a candidate to be called back up sometime later this season.
MLBsunny95.com

Indians 10, Orioles 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue as the Indians beat the Orioles 10-4. Cedric Mullins homered twice as part of his second career five-hit outing for Baltimore, which saw its three-game winning streak end.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

The underrated Orioles reliever who should attract plenty of interest this summer

Still amidst a multi-year rebuild, the Orioles are one of a handful of teams around the league likely to trade players off the big league roster in advance of the July 30 deadline. Much of the discussion about the club in the coming weeks figures to revolve around the potential availability of staff ace John Means and first baseman Trey Mancini. But there’s a lower-profile Oriole whose excellent performance should draw plenty of attention from contenders: lefty reliever Paul Fry.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Jarred Kelenic optioned to Triple-A

Kate Preusser | Lookout Landing: The Mariners optioned top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. In 23 games, the 21-year-old was hitting .096/.185/.193 for a 14 wRC+. Taking his spot on the roster is Shed Long Jr. who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Al Yellon | Bleed...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Optioned to Triple-A

Hiura was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Hiura had been out of the lineup in three of the last four games, and he'll now return to the minors. He appeared in 11 games for the Brewers after he was called back up May 24, but he hit just .069 with a double, a run, two walks and 16 strikeouts during that time. Daniel Vogelbach should continue to serve as the primary first baseman going forward.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Optioned Brusdar Graterol To Triple-A Oklahoma City For Extra Work

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Brusdar Graterol off the 10-day injured list but immediately optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City last Friday. According to manager Dave Roberts, Graterol is fully healthy and went to OKC to get his pitches right and work on mechanics before rejoining the team. “Brusdar was...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Strong start to Triple-A career

Bradish has posted a 2.02 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 13.1 innings in his three starts for Triple-A Norfolk since being promoted from Double-A Bowie on May 22. Bradish's control has been a bit shaky in his first three starts for Norfolk, but he's continued to miss bats a steady clip much like he did at Bowie during his first three outings of 2020. One of the prospects the Orioles received from the Angels in the December 2019 trade that sent Dylan Bundy to Anaheim, Bradish should have a chance to make his MLB debut later this summer if he remains on his current trajectory.
MLBTri-City Herald

Mariners option top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A, reinstate Shed Long Jr.

Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will return to the Rainiers this week. The club announced Monday afternoon the 21-year-old outfielder, who made his major league debut last month in Seattle, has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma as he continues to seek consistency at the plate. Infielder Shed Long Jr. was...
Baltimore, MDhmdb.org

"Old" Oriole Park

Site of former major league baseball park known as Terrapin Park. Home of Federal League Baltimore Terrapins from 1914 to 1915. Built on land owned by Ned Hanlon, manager of the world champion 1890s National League Baltimore Orioles and a director of Federal League Terrapins. Ballpark was located across 29th Street from site of Oriole Park (II). Home of American Association Baltimore Orioles from 1889 to 1892, and American League Park/Oriole Park (IV). Home of American League Orioles from 1901 to 1902 and Eastern League/International League Orioles from 1903 to 1914. Babe Ruth pitched for the International League Orioles at Oriole Park (IV) from April to July 1914, winning 13 games before being sold to the Boston Red Sox. Jack Dunn, owner of the International League Orioles purchased Terrapin Park in March 1916 and moved his team across street to this site, renamed Oriole Park. It became fifth Baltimore ballpark to bear that name in 1919. Dunn's Orioles were first International League team to win over 100 games, and from 1919 to 1925, won seven straight International League pennants, setting a record for consecutive pennants won by a professional baseball team. On July 4, 1944, Oriole Park (V) burned to the ground, leaving only the outfield fence and scoreboard. As an International League Orioles future Hall of Fame pitcher Robert Moses "Lefty" Grove won 108 games, with 1,020 strikeeouts. Negro League Baltimore Elite Giants played some home games at Oriole Park (V) beginning in 1939.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Optioned to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The rookie returns to Triple-A now that Rob Refsnyder (concussion) has passed protocols and been activated. Celestino went hitless in four games with the Twins, striking out once in each contest.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Optioned to Triple-A

The Royals optioned Olivares to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. The 25-year-old went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts after being recalled June 6, and he now returns to the minors to get more consistent playing time. Olivares appears to have quite a fluid role in the organization, as this is his second time being optioned in the last week.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles activate Sceroler

Two days after optioning left-hander Zac Lowther to Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles filled out their 26-man roster by reinstating Rule 5 pick Mac Sceroler from the injured list prior to tonight’s series opener against the Mets at Camden Yards. The Orioles also reinstated infielder Pat Valaika from the bereavement list...
MLBDaily News-Record

Orioles Clobber Mets

Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins, a Campbell University product, kept hot with two more hits and his teammates joined the party as the host Orioles crushed the New York Mets 10-3 on Tuesday night. Six other Baltimore batters had at least two hits and while Pat Valaika and Maikel Franco...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles lineup vs. Mets

The Orioles close out their homestand, and attempt to go 6-1 in June, with Matt Harvey again facing his original team. Harvey received a warm ovation at Citi Field on May 12 and allowed seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. The rematch is tonight at Camden Yards.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Activate Alec Mills From IL, Option Cory Abbott to Triple-A

Cubs get bullpen reinforcement, activate Mills from IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs bullpen gained a reinforcement on Tuesday in swingman Alec Mills, activated from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, rookie right-hander Cory Abbott was optioned to Triple-A. The Cubs have leaned heavily on...