Cubs' Eric Sogard: Losing work to Alcantara

Among the family games yesterday at the event planned by The Little Girl, we did an egg drop. While the kiddos simply built hard cases around their eggs, I thought I was pretty clever making a parachute-type-deal with a plastic bag. I’m not saying I was gonna strut when my egg landed gently on the ground while theirs bounce around in their case, but I was definitely gonna do some teaching on that basis. Except the egg was too heavy for my makeshift parachute and the thing exploded on the concrete, while BOTH of their eggs remained safely nestled in the soft inner space of the hard cases they’d been thoughtful enough to line. Kids 1, Dad 0.