Cubs' Eric Sogard: Losing work to Alcantara

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Sogard will return from a three-game absence from the lineup to start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cardinals. Though Sogard is back in the starting nine for the series finale, his days as Chicago's primary second baseman may be over. The lefty-hitting Sogard was withheld from the lineup for each of the last three games, all of which came against right-handed starting pitchers. Sergio Alcantara appears to have leapfrogged Sogard on the depth chart, but there will be room in the lineup for both players in the middle infield Sunday after Javier Baez (thumb) was scratched from the lineup.

www.cbssports.com
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Javier Baez (thumb) scratched on Sunday, Eric Sogard to start against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez (thumb) has been scratched from Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Baez's thumb injury is reportedly acting up following a diving play in Saturday's game and he has been removed for precautionary reasons. Sergio Alcantara will move from second base to shortstop with Eric Sogard entering the lineup at second base. Sogard will bat seventh versus right-hander Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals.
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO — Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings fo... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Eric Sogard Providing Cubs Negative Value as Statistically Worst Hitter in MLB

This is a post about Eric Sogard the baseball player, who is the worst hitter in MLB according to Statcast. I know baseball is tough and if someone were writing a post about me being the worst at my job, I’d give the biggest “F you” possible. But the Chicago Cubs are in first place and they need a second baseman, so we have to discuss Sogard’s monumental struggles.
MLBnumberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara starting Monday for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs listed Sergio Alcantara as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alcantara will bat seventh and play shortstop, while Javier Baez takes the evening off. Alcantara has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points against the Padres.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Eric Sogard: Rests Wednesday

Sogard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres. Thanks to injuries to fellow infielders Nico Hoerner (hamstring), David Bote (shoulder) and Matt Duffy (back), Sogard appears to have seized hold of a regular role at second base. Though the Padres will bring a right-hander (Yu Darvish) to the hill for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Sogard will head to the bench in what most likely amounts to a maintenance day. Ian Happ will relieve Sogard at the keystone, ending a streak of four straight starts at the position.
MLBCBS Sports

Star Power Index: Cubs' Eric Sogard goes the extra mile, Robbie Ray's tight pants and an in-game burger break

Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book.
Chicago, ILbleachernation.com

Beer Snake Plays Star, Cardinals Think They’re Still Playoff-Bound, Wisdom, Alcantara, and Other Cubs Bullets

Among the family games yesterday at the event planned by The Little Girl, we did an egg drop. While the kiddos simply built hard cases around their eggs, I thought I was pretty clever making a parachute-type-deal with a plastic bag. I’m not saying I was gonna strut when my egg landed gently on the ground while theirs bounce around in their case, but I was definitely gonna do some teaching on that basis. Except the egg was too heavy for my makeshift parachute and the thing exploded on the concrete, while BOTH of their eggs remained safely nestled in the soft inner space of the hard cases they’d been thoughtful enough to line. Kids 1, Dad 0.
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Sogard sitting for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago Cubs infielder Eric Sogard is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Sogard is being replaced at second base by Sergio Alcantara against Marlins starter Zach Thompson. In 143 plate appearances this season, Sogard has a .242 batting average with a .597 OPS,...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Padres lose to Cubs 7-1

The Padres lost 7-1 to the Cubs in Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night. After the game, Jayce Tingler and Dinelson Lamet discussed the loss and how they'll try to turn things around on Wednesday.
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants lose Evan Longoria to shoulder injury, then lose series finale to Cubs as depth is tested

In the early innings of Sunday's series finale, the Giants appeared poised for a sweep as they tagged Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks for three runs in the first two innings, but a pair of Patrick Wisdom home runs and a shaky outing from starter Johnny Cueto cost the club in a 4-3 defeat. It wasn't a perfect game, but it's a game we expect to win and we need to find ways to win," manager Gabe Kapler said.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Alcantara, Marlins top Pirates 3-1 to end 8-game losing skid

Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending the Miami Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly for Miami. Alcantara (3-5) gave up one run...
MLBMiami Herald

Sandy Alcantara makes best start of season as Marlins snap eight-game losing streak

Don Mattingly twice on Sunday wrestled with a decision about whether to take out his starting pitcher. Both of the manager’s decisions ultimately paid off. Sandy Alcantara, the Miami Marlins’ ace, tied a season high with eight innings pitched and gave up just one earned run as Miami beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 at PNC Park and snapped an eight-game losing streak in the process. It was Miami’s first win since May 26 and moves them to 25-33 on the season.
MLBbleachernation.com

Sergio! Alcantara Just Hit His First Homer with the Cubs! (VIDEO)

While you don’t love that injuries have been the predominant factor in Sergio Alcantara getting a roster spot and then a starting spot lately, you absolutely do love that he’s making the most of it. Late in today’s game, Alcantara tacked on an insurance run by getting around on a...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Loses rematch with Cubs

Lamet (1-1) lost Tuesday's 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings. He left the game once he struggled in the sixth. Lamet cruised through five innings having allowed a single run and just two...
MLBwhopam.com

Reds win, Cubs down Cardinals and Braves lose to Marlins Saturday

The Cincinnati Reds got a 10-3 win over Colorado at Great American Ballpark Saturday afternoon. Reds pitcher Wade Miley delivered seven innings and reached safely in all three of his plate appearances in the win. The teams close out the series Sunday afternoon with pregame at 11:40 am on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLBchicagobearshq.com

CHICAGO CUBS LAUNCH ‘WORK FROM HOME PLATE’ SWEEPSTAKES

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today launched the “Work from Home Plate” sweepstakes where one lucky winner will get the chance to change up their virtual work environment and work from home plate at Wrigley Field. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is open to all Cubs fans who purchase single game tickets to regular season home games through the remainder of the 2021 season starting today, June 15, through Saturday, July 31.
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Martinez sharp, Cards' offense dull as Cubs sweep them to losing record

CHICAGO — With a determination to match his demonstrativeness, Carlos Martinez gave the Cardinals everything they absolutely needed from the mound Sunday. They remain a team left wanting. Martinez pitched with fervor and power for seven strong innings and the offense could muster neither, even with a losing record at...