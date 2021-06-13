Rays' Michael Wacha: Yields run in two innings
Wacha allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two innings in a 7-1 win over Baltimore on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. The 29-year-old gave up an RBI single to Pat Valaika in the second inning. Wacha then turned the ball over to Josh Fleming, who pitched four scoreless innings. Working as an opener essentially nullifies Wacha's chances of getting a win, although he's also seen time as a bulk reliever. The right-hander has a 4.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 39.2 innings.www.cbssports.com