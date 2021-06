Mills will start Tuesday against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Mills was previously thought to be in line to pitch Sunday against St. Lous, but that wound up being a mix-up between manager David Ross and reporters. The right-hander will instead take the ball in Queens on Tuesday, where he'll be looking to pick up his first win since May 5. Jake Arrieta will stay on turn to start Monday's series opener.