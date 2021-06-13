Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden not improving with time

By Anchorage Daily Planet
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
You go into the woods for a few days and when you come back you learn the Biden administration is no brighter than when you left.

Now, these guys want to “repeal or replace” the roadless rule in the Tongass National Forest – or as greenies and liberals call it, the Tongass National Park and Preserve. That would overturn a Trump policy affecting 9.3 million acres of the 58.5 million acres of the national forest forest originally put off-limits by President Bill Clinton in 2001.

The Trump rule, instituted about three months before he left office, allowed roads and other development in more than half the forest, one the world’s largest intact temperate rainforests.

USDA Communications Director Matt Herrick says “the Trump administration’s decision on the Alaska roadless rule was controversial and did not align with the overwhelming majority of public opinion across the country and among Alaskans.”

Maybe, maybe not, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy promises to push back against the Biden effort.

”From tourism to timber, Alaska’s great Tongass National Forest holds much opportunity for Alaskans, but the federal government wishes to see Alaskans suffer at the lack of jobs and prosperity,” he said in a tweet.

We are left to wonder what it all means for a house-building market already reeling from skyrocketing lumber prices. The Biden administration seems to think the best way to deal with a crisis is to make it worse.

Yep, no doubt about it. The Biden administration certainly is no brighter than when we left.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
