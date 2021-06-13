Cancel
Tennis

Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/14/21 Federer Returns!

By Witherspoon
10sballs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Federer Plays For Record-Extending 11th Halle Title. Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays for a record-extending 11th Halle crown. The Noventi Open in Halle, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-branded as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.

www.10sballs.com
Roger Federer
#German
Tennis
Germany
Sports
