Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/14/21 Federer Returns!

Roger Federer (8) meets Matteo Berrettini (10) in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open on Monday, June 7th 2021. Will Matteo Berrettini come out here ready to give it his best shot and get the biggest win of his career in terms of the name of his opponent, or will Roger Federer be able to battle his way through yet another tight match here in Paris as he’s done twice this week?