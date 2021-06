Earlier this year, Tua Tagovailoa made headlines when he said he wasn’t comfortable calling plays and didn’t know the playbook “really really well“. That lack of comfort is an understatement compared to how the management of the Miami Dolphins are feeling right now in the midst of cornerback Xavien Howard’s holdout. The holdout by Howard isn’t news anymore. Everyone that watches NFL news already knows that. But what is newsworthy is the approach to Miami’s game plan when it comes to players holding out. When it comes to Xavien Howard’s holdout, there isn’t a play in the Dolphins playbook for that.