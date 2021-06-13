Cancel
Saint Cloud, FL

St. Cloud City Manager: Cooper was "passionate"

By editor@osceolanewsgazette.com
aroundosceola.com
Cover picture for the articleLongtime City Council Member Charles E. “Chuck” Cooper, whose service to the City spanned nearly four decades, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 72. Mr. Cooper was first elected to the City Council in 1985. He served 1985-1988, 1994-1995, and 2016-2021, having been re-elected most recently in November 2020. He also served on the City’s Code Enforcement Board from 2003 until 2016. Additionally, Cooper served on the City’s Planning Board and Board of Adjustment and Appeals. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

