Cubs Get to Keep Big-Stuff Pitching Prospect Dakota Chalmers

The kiddos are still settling into their summer rhythms, which means I am also settling into a summer work rhythm. I love you so much, but also let me write in peace …. • Anthony Rizzo made the very rare biff last night, awkwardly dropping a foul pop up from Manny Machado, who immediately followed with a homer. It happens, and it’s been a little rough stretch offensively for him, too, but you wouldn’t start to worry about Rizzo (physically (i.e., coming back from the back injury)) for a little while yet. He hasn’t homered in over a month, but again, I don’t know that I would attribute that to the back at this point, rather than to Rizzo being unbelievably streaky when it comes to homers. He’s been this way for years, and although he goes through long stretches where his production wanes, he then goes through long stretches where he’s unstoppable.