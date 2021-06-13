Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs Get to Keep Big-Stuff Pitching Prospect Dakota Chalmers

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt really sucked that the Cubs’ positional injury crunch got so severe that they had to open up a 40-man roster spot at one point in the way you hope you never have to: by DFA’ing an interesting pitching prospect. We could grumble and rumble about the choice to make...

www.bleachernation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Free And Clear#Il#Dfa#Double A Tennessee#Oakland A#Cubs Vp#Scouting#Twins#The Arizona Fall League#Ba#Fangraphs#Afl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
CBS Sports

Cubs' Dakota Chalmers: Clears waivers

Chalmers was outrighted to Double-A Tennessee on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Chalmers remains in the organization after none of MLB's other 29 teams put a waiver claim in for the right-hander when the Cubs designated him for assignment Friday. The 24-year-old previously appeared in five games for the Twins' Double-A affiliate earlier in 2021, logging a 9.49 ERA over 12.1 innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Trade Rumors: Starting pitching is the priority

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a successful start of the 2021 regular season as the team is near the top of the National League Central division. With the Cubs appearing to be contenders and trade rumors beginning to bubble to the surface, the team now appears to be buyers for the Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 30.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
105.7 The Fan

Pitching Prospect DL Hall Joins Inside Access

The Orioles minor league teams have been having tremendous success at each level and it’s becoming clear that the Orioles have a lot of young talent. One of their top prospects, DL Hall joined Inside Access to talk about the early success today.
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville's DeWolf to throw out Cards-Cubs first pitch

Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium organizers are taking as much of Jacksonville as they can when they head to St. Louis for the July 22 baseball game pitting the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs. “We’re trying to include as many people as possible,” founder Shelley Flynn Singleton said.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kohl Stewart: Rejoins big-league club

Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Monday but will quickly rejoin the Cubs since Adbert Alzolay (finger) landed on the injured list with a blister. Stewart could fill Alzolay's spot in the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Saturday versus the Cardinals.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Growing Cubs Podcast: System Promotions, Interview with Prospect Writer Phil Goyette

Greg and Jimmy are back this week with a very special guest! Phil Goyette, writer for RotoBaller, Baseball Farm, and Baseball America, joins the Growing Cubs Podcast to take a deep dive into the Cubs prospects whose numbers may be even better than they appear (33:50). But first, Greg and Jimmy give an update on the incredible year DJ Herz is having (2:30), the various promotions throughout the system (13:30), and discuss the recent Cory Abbott call-up to the major league roster (25:15).
MLBsanjosesun.com

Cubs get stellar pitching in 3-1 win over Padres

Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara hit solo homers Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the rubber match of a three-game series. Chicago's Ian Happ scored the tie-breaking run from third on a seventh-inning, double-play grounder. Cubs starter Jake Arrieta held the Padres...
MLBrotoballer.com

I Could've Been a Contender: Re-Evaluating Top Pitching Prospects

We get sucked in every year. Even if we try to talk ourselves out of it, we don't seem capable of following through. We see the GIFs of nasty strikeouts or read about dominance at the minor league level and we start fawning over the next big pitching prospect. We follow his progress as he tears through over-matched hitters, and then we scoop him up, thinking that we're getting a leg up on our competition. Then we get burned.
MLBDeadspin

Pete Alonso has no problems with sticky stuff, but big problems with MLB

Break out your tin foil hats, because we’re diving into the Major League Baseball conspiracy well. All the talk around baseball’s proverbial water cooler lately has been about pitchers using sticky substances to increase their grip on the baseball. However, according to 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, Pete “Polar Bear” Alonso, it’s not the sticky stuff we should be worried about. It’s MLB itself doctoring balls (either juicing or deadening them) every year depending on the upcoming free agent class.
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote electric pitching prospect Brayan Bello to Double-A Portland

Bello, who turned 22 on May 17, is regarded by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system, ranking ninth among pitchers in the organization. The young right-hander has gotten his 2021 campaign off to a hot start, posting a 2.27 ERA and 2.60 xFIP to go along with 45 strikeouts to just seven walks over six starts and 31 2/3 innings pitched with Greenville.
MLBThe Southern

Inside Pitch: Cardinals scuffle into hostile Wrigley, where Cubs are 21-10

In this episode of Inside Pitch, sports columnists Jeff Gordon and Ben Frederickson preview the Cardinals' weekend series at Wrigley Field, where the team will attempt to make up ground on the division-leading Cubs and their fearless leader . . . Patrick Wisdom? That's right, the former Cardinals minor leaguer is swinging a big bat for the North Siders. Can Matt Carpenter's long-awaited breakthrough arrive at one of his favorite parks to hit? Ben Fred and Gordo wonder.
baltimoresportsandlife.com

On the Verge: The Best Pitching Prospect In Baseball

Bob is a co-host of the ‘On the Verge’ an Orioles podcast focused on the O’s farm system here on BSL. He used to run the baseball blog ‘The Oriole Report’ before transitioning to podcasting about movies, TV, Video Games, and MMA. ‘The Redbox Report’ movie podcast was started in 2013 followed by ‘The Redbelt Report’ MMA podcast in 2016. Bob has also written for Konsume.com and BaltimoreSportsReport.com and delivers mail for a living in Baltimore County. Follow him on Twitter @TheOrioleReport.
MLBbleachernation.com

Rizzo Streaks, Abbott’s Stuff, Happ’s Production, Wisdom’s Development, and Other Cubs Bullets

The kiddos are still settling into their summer rhythms, which means I am also settling into a summer work rhythm. I love you so much, but also let me write in peace …. • Anthony Rizzo made the very rare biff last night, awkwardly dropping a foul pop up from Manny Machado, who immediately followed with a homer. It happens, and it’s been a little rough stretch offensively for him, too, but you wouldn’t start to worry about Rizzo (physically (i.e., coming back from the back injury)) for a little while yet. He hasn’t homered in over a month, but again, I don’t know that I would attribute that to the back at this point, rather than to Rizzo being unbelievably streaky when it comes to homers. He’s been this way for years, and although he goes through long stretches where his production wanes, he then goes through long stretches where he’s unstoppable.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Prospect League baseball: Pitching, fielding betray Bees

The hitting was there, as usual, for the Burlington Bees at Community Field Thursday night. It was the pitching and fielding that failed. The Clinton LumberKings rallied from behind and defeated the Bees, 10-8, in a Prospect League baseball game. It was Burlington's second straight loss and the Bees' first...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

The hitting-rich, pitching-poor Cubs of 1921

In the History Watch, posted as a comment in each Game Preview, I have been documenting where the 2021 Cubs rank in team history in total hits to that point in the season. For a long stretch, they had the fewest hits ever. Rarely have they ranked higher than 10th fewest.
Bring Me The News

Future of Twins starting pitching prospects is promising

In the summer of 2013, it was a nightly occurrence at Target Field. Whether it was Kevin Correia, Mike Pelfrey or Scott Diamond on the mound, a Minnesota Twins starter would cruise through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire would walk...
FanBuzz

Meet Jackson Jobe: The High School Pitcher With Big League Stuff

High school pitchers are some of the most tantalizing MLB Draft prospects to follow. Some look incredible right away, while others need more time than most to develop. Whichever team drafts Jackson Jobe is hoping he falls into the former category. The right-hander has excelled for Oklahoma City’s Heritage Hall...
MLBbleachernation.com

Rizzo and Wisdom Rake, Duffy Getting Close, Mills, Stock, Stuff, and Other Cubs Bullets

So, last night was the 8th game this year that Michael has full-on covered instead of me, and the Cubs have won every single game he’s covered. I’m not bitter, since I like the Cubs to win, but man, my dude is gonna forget what it’s like to cover a multi-game losing stretch! Also, the Cubs are winning at a .557 clip this year, so the frequency with which they would win eight straight games when one particular guy was on duty would be just 0.9% of the time. Michael’s good luck this year is better than 1 in 100.
expressnews.com

MLB getting tough on pitchers using sticky stuff

MLB is starting its crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. Pitchers will be checked at least once per game and are subject to a 10-game suspension, the league said in a 3-page memo. Highlights of the new phase of enhanced enforcement include:. • To ensure that enforcement of the rules...