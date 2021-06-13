Individual In Texas And Felon In Puerto Rico Indicted For Illegal Firearms Trafficking
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging Luis Rodríguez Cruz and Jason Morales de Jesús with firearms trafficking, sending and receiving firearms from out of state, and sending firearms via the mail without written notice, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. Defendant Rodríguez Cruz also faces a charge of possessing a firearm while being a felon.www.orangeleader.com