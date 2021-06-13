Letter to the Editor: Local feels Flagstaff City Council coming up short on housing
On June 1, Mayor Deasy and the city councilmembers killed a project to build 140 desperately needed housing units, including 20 units reserved for low-income residents. The decision is a loss for residents who will be priced out of Flagstaff as ever more people compete over our limited housing supply and, infuriatingly, comes just a few months after the council declared a housing affordability emergency.azdailysun.com