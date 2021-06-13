Cancel
Obituaries

Obituary: Prof. Getatchew Haile (1931-2021)

By Tadias Magazine
tadias.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProf. Getatchew Haile passed away on June 10, 2021 in New York City after a long illness. Prof. Getatchew’s groundbreaking achievements in Ethiopian Studies reshaped the field, and his dedication to his beloved Ethiopia was a source of global renown. He was widely admired for his courage and resilience in the face of significant personal challenges, while his generosity of spirit and joyful embrace of life endeared him to devoted family, friends and colleagues across the world. He leaves behind an enormous legacy and an equally enormous void that will be deeply felt.

