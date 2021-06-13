Obituary: Prof. Getatchew Haile (1931-2021)

D.K. Publishing (a division of Penguin Random House) In the course of a given week I tend to place loads of new and upcoming children’s books on hold at my library. As a result, I’m not precisely sure how Timeline From Black History showed up on my radar. Could have been from a review. Could have been sitting on a shelf in my library’s children’s room. Could have been from an ad somewhere. The point is that under normal circumstances I probably would have discounted it for a rather unfair reason: It’s a DK Book. You know what I’m talking about. I was a children’s librarian during the great thrall of the Eyewitness books that held children under their sway for a time. And while I’m sure there are still plenty of Eyewitness books out there, they just don’t have as strong a command over our young readers as they once did. Maybe that’s the internet’s fault. Maybe it was their own fault too. I mean, sometimes the facts were too brief, too normal, or too chintzy. That was my worry with this Timeline so I had a fairly simple wish for it: That it cover information that other Black histories did not. That it look above and beyond the usual slavery/Civil Rights Movement focus. Turns out, I was thinking too small. This book, which combines and updates some sections from the previously published Timelines of Everything and Timelines of Everyone is a marvelous panoply of moments long before slavery and far beyond the Civil Rights movement. You’ll find quite a lot of African history, both ancient and contemporary, as well as highlights of individuals, some you know, some you don’t. This book is NOT the only book on the subject that will ever be written, but right now it appears to be the only book so far. And I’m just relieved that it was good to begin with.