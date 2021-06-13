Headphones and Earbuds Impact Younger Generations’ Future Audio Health
Summary: Listening to music on headphones or earbuds at 50% volume for an hour a day can have a detrimental impact on a young person’s auditory health, a new study reports. As more and more people are taking advantage of music on the go, personal audio systems are pumping up the volume to the detriment of the listener’s hearing. Children, teenagers, and young adults are listening to many hours of music daily at volumes exceeding the globally recommended public health limit of 70 decibels of average leisure noise exposure for a day for a year.neurosciencenews.com