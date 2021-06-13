Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. on Elections in Ethiopia Press Statement

By Tadias Magazine
tadias.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 21, many Ethiopians will be able to cast ballots in elections, an important exercise of their civil and political rights. These elections should not be seen as a singular event but rather as part of a democratic political process that involves dialogue, cooperation, and compromise. To that end, we urge the Government of Ethiopia and all Ethiopians to commit to an inclusive, post-election political dialogue to determine a path forward to strengthen the country’s democracy and national unity.

www.tadias.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elections In Ethiopia#U S#Ethiopia Press#Ethiopians#Nebe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
Related
Addis, LAbywire.news

Ethiopia conducted election in a 'credible' manner, AU observers say

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's parliamentary polls, held on Monday, were conducted in a "credible" manner, the African Union's election observer mission said on Wednesday. "Overall the election and election day processes were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and credible manner," former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the head of the mission of 100 observers, told a news conference in Addis Ababa as authorities continued counting ballots.
Worldnewbusinessethiopia.com

Ambassador Henok briefs France senators on 2021 Ethiopian election

Ethiopian Ambassador to France, Spain, Portugal, Holy See and Monaco, Henok Teferra briefed senators of France on recently concluded Ethiopian General Elections. Ambassador Henok briefed Cédric Perrin, Vice President of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the senate and other members including Michel Canévet, Olivier Cigolotti and Vivette Lopez on the successful completion of the poll.
PoliticsCBS News

Ethiopia holds elections amid Tigray crisis

Ethiopians went to the polls Monday as the country's northern Tigray region faces one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The fighting in Tigray has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since last November, and the United Nations said more than 350,000 people in the conflict-torn region are starving. Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow for Africa studies for the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBSN to discuss.
WorldBBC

Ethiopia Election 2021: Voters cast ballots in a twice delayed election

Ethiopia Election 2021: Voters cast ballots in a twice delayed election. What has been heralded as a true test of democracy in Ethiopia, the twice postponed elections finally took place in the shadow of a pandemic, internal struggles in the country's northern state of Tigray and boycotting by some of the country's biggest opposition parties.
Politicsdallassun.com

Conflict, major crises cloud Ethiopia's 'historic' election

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 22 (ANI): Amid a cascade of major crises in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country, which left millions unable to vote, Ethiopian voters went to polls on Monday in a national election that has been held as a long-awaited emergence into a multi-party democracy. According to Washington...
Worldperuzi.xyz

Counting under way in ‘historic’ Ethiopia election

Vote-counting was under way Tuesday following elections in Ethiopia that went ahead without polling in the war-torn northern Tigray region and other restive parts of Africa’s second-most populous nation. Some 38 million were registered to vote but many must wait until September, with elections postponed or cancelled in one-fifth of...
WorldWalta Information Center

PM Abiy Congratulates Ethiopians over Peaceful Conduct of Election

– Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated all Ethiopians over the peaceful conduct of the 6th general election held in Ethiopia on Monday. In his message, the PM stated that Ethiopians have demonstrated to the whole world that democracy for Ethiopians is not only a wish but also part and parcel of their history.
Presidential Electionsatenaw.com

Ethiopia’s Election Board says Election was peaceful, but shortages of…

There are areas where elections will continue tomorrow – areas where there were shortages of ballot paper. The Ethiopian election was delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country and on grounds of security situations. There are still areas where elections are scheduled to take place in early September due to the security considerations and other factors.
Presidential Electionbiologyreporter.com

Iran accuses US of mediating in presidential election – US-Iran conflict

Iran has accused the United States of mediating in Friday’s presidential election in the Middle East. As for the United States, elections in Iran are neither free nor fair. A U.S. Department of State spokesman said on Monday that the results of the election won by Ibrahim Raisi were “fabricated.” He added that the United States had maintained that these elections were neither free nor fair.
U.S. PoliticsAsbarez News

U.S. Welcomes Armenia Elections

The United States congratulated the people of Armenia on holding parliamentary elections on Sunday. “We welcome the overall positive assessment by the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement on Monday. “We are pleased that ODIHR’s preliminary conclusions noted voters’ human rights and fundamental...
Worldillinoisnewstoday.com

Ethiopia votes for Abby’s biggest election test ever

Posted: Posted June 20, 2021 / 11:11 pm CDT / Has been updated: June 20, 2021 / 11:11 pm CDT. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (AP) —Ethiopia voted on Monday for Prime Minister Addis Ababa’s biggest election test, meaning that due to anxiety and logistical issues, voting will not take place in more than 547 constituencies across the country. did.
Worldthehealthguild.com

Ethiopians stand in line to vote in major Ethiopia News elections

People across Ethiopia lined up outside polling stations on Monday to vote in elections that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called “free and fair.”. Elections are being held in the context of war and famine in the northern Tigray region, and Abiy faces growing international criticism for his treatment of internal struggles.
Worldtadias.com

ETHIOPIA ELECTION UPDATE: As Voters Head to the Polls, Spotlight on Birtukan Mideksa

Birtukan Mideksa: Ethiopia’s electoral board chairperson. Birtukan Mideksa (right). Voter education programmes have been held to reduce the risk of spoiled ballots (AFP) Recommending Ms Birtukan, 47, to the all-important post of chairperson of the electoral board, the new premier described her as someone who would “never surrender, even to the government”.
Politicsgobnewsonline.com

Ethiopia elections 2021: Abiy Ahmed faces first vote amid conflict

His reformist zeal saw him win the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, but just a year later, he waged a military operation in his own country – deploying troops to Tigray to oust the TPLF as the region’s ruling party after it seized military bases in what Mr Abiy saw as a bid to overthrow him.
PoliticsPosted by
Vice

War and Famine Are Overshadowing Ethiopia's Crucial Elections

GONDAR, Ethiopia – On the outskirts of the historic city of Gondar, in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, election officials mingle with the militias fighting in neighbouring Tigray. In elections taking place today, Ethiopians will choose national and regional representatives, with nationally-elected MPs then selecting the Prime Minister. The elections were originally...
Electionstalesbuzz.com

Ethiopia elections: The misinformation circulating online

As Ethiopia prepares for parliamentary elections on Monday, some online users have been posting misleading content and claims. Access to social media in Ethiopia is relatively low compared with elsewhere on the continent but its use is rising rapidly, particularly around events such as national elections. Just days before the...
Electionsapanews.net

EU regrets impossibility of sending an election observation mission to Ethiopia

The European Union (EU) Saturday announced that it regrets the impossibility of sending an election observation mission to Ethiopia. Last March, the EU announced a decision to cancel its plan to monitor deploying Ethiopia’s 6th general elections scheduled for 21, 2021. The EU said negotiations to deploy the observation mission...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

War and ethnic division cloud Ethiopia’s elections

Ethiopia celebrates this Monday a complicated general elections marked by the war in the Tigray region, the increase in intercommunity violence and the boycott of some opposition parties in protest against the repression and the imprisonment of their leaders, which augurs a decline participation. The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) of the prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize 2019, Abiy Ahmed Ali, 44, starts as a great favorite in these elections, postponed in August 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, and he aspires to revalidate a sufficient majority to allow him to remain in power for another five years.