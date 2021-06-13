U.S. on Elections in Ethiopia Press Statement
On June 21, many Ethiopians will be able to cast ballots in elections, an important exercise of their civil and political rights. These elections should not be seen as a singular event but rather as part of a democratic political process that involves dialogue, cooperation, and compromise. To that end, we urge the Government of Ethiopia and all Ethiopians to commit to an inclusive, post-election political dialogue to determine a path forward to strengthen the country's democracy and national unity.