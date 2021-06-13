Cancel
MLB

To break from June swoon, Cardinals need Martinez at his best after two of his worst starts

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — As far as potential stoppers go, righthanded Carlos Martinez brings a combustible trend into Sunday night's series finale at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals, losers in 10 of their past 12 games and on the brink of having a losing record for the season, turn to Martinez to avoid a series sweep by their archrival Cubs, and that will require a hairpin turn in recent performances from the righthander. Martinez has allowed 15 runs in his previous 4 2/3 innings. Ten of those runs came in a single inning at Dodger Stadium in his most recent road start.

