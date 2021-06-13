Cancel
Laredo, TX

Native Laredoan wins San Antonio city council seat

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA native Laredoan is assuming one of the highest chambers of public office in San Antonio as Mario Bravo won a runoff election for a City Council seat. Bravo, a project manager for the Environmental Defense Fund, beat the incumbent of seven years in a heated runoff election last weekend thanks to a campaign that is being called unorthodox as he focused more on the people rather than the establishment. He said he is ready to work and shared how his Laredo roots helped him become the man he is now.

