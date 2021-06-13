Paired cutting boards

The kitchen is the heart of the home. This age-old adage still holds true today: the kitchen is where we gather, where we nourish ourselves and our families, where memories are made. Like the rest of your home, your kitchen should be a place of comfort, and reflect your preferences for both style and functionality. When building new or choosing to remodel your kitchen, there are so many choices you have to make, from cabinetry, to layout, to appliances. While the choices may be overwhelming, don’t forget about making an informed decision about your kitchen sink. “Sinks?” you think, “those are low on my priority list.” They shouldn’t be! Think how frequently kitchen sinks are used; think how crucial they are for the use and maintenance of your home. Dishes, cooking, cleaning: kitchen sinks are there for it all. So now that this element is higher on your priority list, what to choose? Stainless steel is your best option, and here’s why: