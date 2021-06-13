Local spelling bee champ advances to national quarterfinals

One young Laredoan is taking the name of the city to new H-E-I-G-H-T-S as he advanced Saturday to the Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals. Emmanuel Rimocal, a student at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School, won the local spelling bee competition in the city and region and has now passed through ti the quarterfinals of the national competition broadcast on ESPN 3. It is a new feat for the spelling bee champion as he has previously been on the national stage but never achieved such a win. He feels confident of winning even more during this competition.