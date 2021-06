We have often heard and read about aliens coming from planets, except Earth. The motives of aliens coming to earth can vary. While for some, the purpose is to research about humans and even capture them for further studies, others conquer earth in order to continue their galactical pursuit of having all the planets in the galaxy. While we often see the friendliest of aliens, who want to live like humans and learn about human concepts like emotion, pain, etc. We got ET, Jaadu from the film industry. But even in gaming, we get characters, who come from Far Far Range. You might have guessed the reference correctly, as we are talking about Slime Rancher!