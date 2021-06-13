Cancel
Tompkins County, NY

Weather: A potentially stormy start, but quieter late week

By Brian Crandall
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 7 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y. — For those who like the idea of ‘staycations’, if you have the next week off it’ll be a rather pleasant experience, as initial unsettled weather gives way to sunnier skies with comfortable temperatures and humidity for the second half of the week. For the rest of us, we’ll have to enjoy it after hours and between errands. (When I was growing up, vacation time meant painting the house or redoing the driveway, and to this day I have an aversion to taking time off).

The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

