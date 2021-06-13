Weather: A potentially stormy start, but quieter late week

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those who like the idea of ‘staycations’, if you have the next week off it’ll be a rather pleasant experience, as initial unsettled weather gives way to sunnier skies with comfortable temperatures and humidity for the second half of the week. For the rest of us, we’ll have to enjoy it after hours and between errands. (When I was growing up, vacation time meant painting the house or redoing the driveway, and to this day I have an aversion to taking time off).