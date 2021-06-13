Cancel
Accident takes place on US 77

By Nico Smith
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
There was a 3 vehicle accident today on us 77 and cr 18.

South bound lanes of 77 are now closed. There were multiple injuries.

*This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

