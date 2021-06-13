Accident takes place on US 77

Emergency Crews suspended the seek for two individuals as night time has fallen in Rockingham County, Friday night time. They instructed WXII 12 Information they’re nonetheless holding out hope that two lacking individuals will likely be discovered alive. The search will resume Saturday. Three individuals are useless and two others are nonetheless lacking after a gaggle of tubers went over the Duke Power dam Wednesday night in Rockingham County. “Say a prayer for these households as a result of they misplaced someone. It is very tragic. And pray for our first responders,” mentioned Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Web page Friday afternoon. Authorities mentioned 9 individuals have been floating on the water on the Dan River Wednesday night once they went over the dam close to the Duke Power facility in Rockingham County.However emergency officers mentioned it wasn’t till round Three p.m. Thursday that they obtained a 911 cellphone name from a Duke Power worker. “I can’t think about going over the dam and I can’t think about being down there from darkish on Wednesday, 8:30, 9 at night time, to yesterday at 3:30 or four o’clock within the afternoon. That’s obtained to be robust. I can’t think about that,” Web page mentioned.Emergency crews rescued 4 individuals out of the water Thursday who have been taken to the hospital. Web page mentioned that they had a floatation machine with them once they have been rescued from the water. Emergency Crews rescued 35-year-old Rueben Villino, 14-year-old Eric Villino, 18-year-old Irene Villino and 14-year-old Karlos Villino who have been clinging to the dam within the river authorities mentioned. Later that night time the our bodies of 27-year-old Bridish Crawford, 30-year-old Antonio Ramon and 14-year-old Sophie Wilson have been recovered. The search continued for 2 others Friday. 30-year-old Teresa Villino and 7-year-old Isiah Crawford each of Eden are nonetheless lacking. “We need to stay optimistic and optimistic that we are going to do a rescue relatively than a restoration,” mentioned Rodney Cates, the emergency companies director for Rockingham County.The state police flew their helicopter over to help on Thursday and Friday. On Friday afternoon Web page mentioned crews from North Carolina have been looking downstream whereas crews from Virginia labored their approach upstream. Web page mentioned they met close to the Berry Hill Bridge space.”We’re nonetheless searching for the individuals who’re unaccounted for,” he mentioned. “We’re going to proceed this search till now we have nothing else to seek for.”Web page mentioned the group is said. Cates mentioned it’s vital if you’re out on the water to watch out. “Know the place you’re, know your environment have your security vest your life vest, the inside tube might not all the time keep inflated and if the inside tube shouldn’t be inflated you want some kind of floatation machine to safe you as you’re approaching down the river,” he mentioned.Cates mentioned the 4 individuals rescued have been very drained and fatigued. These 4 have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening accidents. Authorities mentioned the dropoff from the dam is about eight ft. Web page mentioned the group obtained into their tubes at a ship launch close to Hamilton Avenue.Cates mentioned new rescue crews will likely be coming in from different counties Saturday to proceed the search. “The plan is to look from the dam again thus far and we can have different crews that can deploy at this level and search additional north, so sure we are going to attempt to traverse the complete waterway,” he mentioned.It is a growing story. Examine again later for updates.