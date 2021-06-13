My Fair Lady (Fathom Event)
The breathtaking musical extravaganza that won 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, shines on the big screen! This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. When the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, Higgins finds he may have a lesson or two to learn himself. This special theatrical event includes the featurette, Remembering Audrey, a memorial of the legendary star Audrey Hepburn, with insight from two of those who knew her best?companion, Robert Wolders, and her son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer. The film is shown as it was originally intended, with a musical overture and intermission.www.amctheatres.com