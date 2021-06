Philadelphia, welcome to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It’s been two years since you last had a rooting interest in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The 1-seed Philadelphia 76ers will host the 5-seed Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia is looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. The critical factor in whether Philly is going to set a new checkpoint in this era of the franchise will be Joel Embiid’s availability whilst managing a small tear of the meniscus in his right knee. The Sixers, however, are not the 1-seed solely because of Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy this season. They’ve made it this far because of their defensive coverage–107 points allowed per 100 possessions was second best in the league this season. That, in conjunction with Embiid’s health, is going to be what carries them to the promised land.