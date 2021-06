Sea of Thieves has released a new gameplay trailer for A Pirate’s Life, its Season Three story expansion starring Captain Jack Sparrow, following its reveal during E3 2021. The trailer shows off the new realms, towns, and ruins that players will discover when following the five Pirates of the Caribbean–inspired Tall Tales in A Pirate’s Life. Basically, Davy Jones wants to bridge the worlds of the living and the dead so that he and his crew can take their “rightful places as lords of the sea.” Sounds about right for that guy.