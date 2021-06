The long-awaited, long-delayed Psychonauts 2 release date may fall in August 2021 based on newly updated Steam listings. As spotted by The Gamer s, ResetEra user GrrImAFridge shared a screenshot of Steam's "Coming Soon" games list which, as of Friday, June 4, had sandwiched Psychonauts 2 between two games launching on August 25, as well as a third planned for summer 2021. This would suggest that the sequel to Double Fine's cult classic platformer is also coming on or around August 25, but the word suggest is putting in some work there.