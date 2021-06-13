Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

In Miami, Police Introduce a High-Tech De-Escalation Tool

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is currently in the midst of a debate over the nature of policing — including whether or not mental health professionals would be better suited to addressing some emergency calls routed to the police, and whether guns should be on the table for nearly any kind of public interaction. These debates are particularly relevant to situations where police are called into deal with someone with mental heath issues — a situation that happens all too frequently and often ends tragically.

www.wiltonbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#De Escalation#Tech#Mental Health#Escalation#Bolawrap#Wrap Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...