Police arrest man accused of shooting outside AMC Theatres at Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of a shooting outside Concord Mills Sunday afternoon that left one person hurt, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside of AMC Theatres.

Authorities said one person was hurt and is being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police said they arrested Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to officers, Medina and the victim got into an argument in the mall parking lot, which led to shots being fired.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts was at the scene and said he counted six evidence markers, which would typically indicate at least six shots being fired.

Henry Pharr brought his son Harsin to the movies and thinks it’s a shame the shooting spoiled their afternoon of fun.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. Just kind of sad that it’s gonna happen. Hope nobody got hurt,” he said. “Yeah, this should be a place where people get together and have fun.”

Inside, most of the mall seemed to have little awareness that there was a potentially deadly situation that occurred outside.

“Most people acted like nothing even happened. When we heard about it, we started to leave, and people were walking in there with their kids like it’s normal,” shopper Seth Ladigo said.

Sources told Counts that there were off-duty Concord Police working security inside the mall at the time. Investigators are reviewing security camera videos to make sure they have everyone involved.

Crystal Angona drove from Winston-Salem to shop in part because she was worried about mall safety there.

“It’s like anywhere you go, you’re not going to get away from it. It’s happening everywhere, and it is very disheartening,” she said.

Medina has bail set at $125,000.

