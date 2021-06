The Life Is Strange franchise has had a turbulent few years. Following the hit 2015 coming-of-age game and its prequel, Before the Storm, it seems things had only been going downhill – Life Is Strange 2 received mixed reviews citing the lack of a stable supporting cast (cutting out what was probably the original game’s greatest strength), and early this year it was announced that developers Dontnod had parted ways with Square Enix, leaving the franchise’s future up in the air. Now, however, the developers of Before the Storm are taking the reigns of the series with the latest title, Life Is Strange: True Colors.