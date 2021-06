This provider is not accepting online appointments. Breast surgery has always been a very large part of Dr. Josephson’s practice and now she devotes herself exclusively to breast care and surgery. She enjoys many long-term relationships with her patients who have breast cancer. She works with her patients through the intial shock and fear of a breast cancer diagnosis to move on to treatment options and plans. Dr. Josephson has seen many advances in the diagnosis and care of breast cancer and expects even more in the future.