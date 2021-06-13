Cancel
How to combat racism in the American medical system

By Princess Dennar, MD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month marks one year since the killing of George Floyd, and over that often-tumultuous timespan of public outrage, nationwide street demonstrations, and protest, Americans have been forced to take a critical and introspective look at ourselves as a nation of a diverse citizenry. In the last year, we have...

Politicstrust.org

Black American families strive to build a town free from racism

19 'founding families' have purchased land in Georgia to build a town called Freedom, hoping to escape inequality and police violence. * A group of families has bought over 500 acres to build 'Freedom'. * Town will focus on equity, energy efficiency, food production. * White U.S. families are 10...
Minoritieseagleobserver.com

OPINION: Why do whites belong to a party that defines them as racist?

To my white Democrat friends, in sincere kindness, I must ask: "Why do you belong to a party that defines you as racist and thus society's enemy?" "Even more amazing, why are most of those defining you as racist because you are white, also white, as for example Joe Biden? If racism is systemic, isn't he also a racist because he is white?"
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The U.S. Needs a New Constitution to Address the Fundamental Wrong of Slavery

Persecution based on race is one of the grounds on which people from other countries can seek asylum in the United States. To be successful under the Immigration and Nationality Act, asylum seekers must show they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of grounds like their political views, religion, or nationality, and that the perpetrator is the government (which includes the police) or a group the government can’t or won’t control. Black Americans experience persecution based on race and reasonably fear such persecution by the American government, and if they lived in another country, it stands to reason America would grant them asylum. The extent of America’s oppression of Black people means that to dismantle systemic racism, America must begin by replacing the U.S. Constitution with one based on equality and human rights like South Africa did after the end of apartheid — a system of racial discrimination and segregation that has been compared to America’s Jim Crow laws.
EducationWREG

Should systemic racism be addressed in schools?

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Across the country, Democrats and Republicans are clashing over what schools should and shouldn’t teach when it comes to systemic racism. The debate stems from the critical race theory, which is an academic approach to explaining how racism functions in American institutions. Republicans believe the critical...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Former Charlotte mayor: We must dismantle the racism baked into our systems

Welcome to NC Voices, where leaders, readers and experts from across North Carolina can speak on issues affecting our communities. Send submissions of 300 words or fewer to opinion@charlotteobserver.com. Dismantle baked-in racial injustice. The writer is a former Mecklenburg commissioner and Charlotte mayor. I read with interest the Editorial Board...
Michigan Statemsu.edu

Working to dismantle systemic racism in health care delivery

MSU scholar and expert receives fellowship to implement and study antiracist medical training. A leading Michigan State University language and literacy scholar will extend her groundbreaking work in antiracist and anti-Blackness teacher education to pediatric medicine and public health with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. April Baker-Bell, associate...
Public Healthwgbh.org

Asian Americans Feel Continued Anxiety About Racism Even As Pandemic Eases

As U.S. coronavirus numbers fall and vaccinations increase, the nation’s re-opening is proving to be a source of anxiety for many within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. A recent AAPI Data survey shows significant fear of discrimination or attacks among the AAPI population. In for Jim Braude, Sue O’Connell was joined by Philip Chong, the president and CEO of Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. and Chris Hahm, a Boston University professor with a focus on reducing healthcare disparities among Asian American populations.
Chicago, ILAMA

AMA adopts guidelines that confront systemic racism in medicine

CHICAGO — The nation’s physicians and medical students today continued to acknowledge the realities of structural racism in medicine by adding to policy that informs the American Medical Association’s ambitious work to dismantle racist policies and practices across all of health care. Members of the AMA’s House of Delegates representing...
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Online

‘Hold harmless’ is systemic racism [letter]

Is the “hold harmless” provision in Pennsylvania state education funding a modern-day version of disenfranchising people of color?. After the 15th Amendment gave Black men voting rights, various state laws were enacted to effectively bar them from voting. For example, some laws disqualified those who could not pass literacy tests. Few Black people could pass because, during slavery, learning to read and write was illegal for them. At the same time, many white people who were also illiterate were granted exemptions from these tests.
POTUSCNN

I've dealt with racism as an Asian American. Here's how business leaders can support the AAPI community

Linda Tong is general manager at AppDynamics, a part of Cisco. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. In middle school, I was mocked for bringing traditional Chinese food (dumplings) for lunch. On a bus shortly after moving to San Francisco, I had been told to go back to my 'own (insert expletive) country.' And in front of work colleagues, I was called a 'ch*nk.' No one ever blinked.
Minoritiessgtreport.com

American Marxists, Take Your Fictitious Systemic Racism and White Privilege and Shove It

Over the past fifty years, the Marxist-inspired American Left has been hellbent on trying to convince the citizenry that the United States is and always has been a malevolent nation due to “systemic racism” and “white privilege.” According to their agitprop, the European branch of the Caucasian race (or more contemptuously, “Whites”) has, since the dawn of recorded history, been the principal promoters and beneficiaries of slavery and repression throughout the world. Those members of this villainous race who settled in this country over the past 400 years are responsible for imposing never-ending racism and inequity on the American continent.
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Systemic racism in education

Two Beaverton School District seniors critique how decision-makers handle diversity and representation. Akin to the American majority, we are the children of immigrants. Our families struggled to survive after escaping oppression, war, and inequality; we came to this country chasing the opportunities promised in an American Dream. Growing up in...
ImmigrationLancaster Online

Questions existence of systemic racism (letter)

It seems that the Democratic Party (including our current president), mainstream media, Hollywood and many professional musicians and athletes would have you believe that America is systemically racist. I believe this is one of the big lies they are perpetuating, and that it is divisive, not unifying. If you are...
Healthgoodmenproject.com

Indigenous Practices Protect Native Americans’ Health From Racism

Stress, trauma, and racism occur at high rates within Indigenous communities and have not been explored as potential contributors to cardiometabolic disease (CMD). But new research examines this link and found increasing evidence that culturally specific health behaviors and activities can lessen the negative effects of these stressors. Native American...
HealthMedscape News

AMA Acknowledges Medical Education Racism of Past, Vows Better Future

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect further action by the AMA’s House of Delegates to adopt guidelines addressing systemic racism. A report by the American Medical Association's (AMA) medical education advisory body points to systemic racism or other systems of oppression as causing a lack of representation, exclusion, and marginalization in medical education and medicine.
Public Healthhoustonpublicmedia.org

How To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy And Misconceptions

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Vaccination rates in the country are beginning to slow as the U.S. hovers at 43%. Today, our medical expert dispels the...
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on systemic racism in business

On June 22nd at 12:30pm ET, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and business reporter Hope King will take a look at economic recovery among business owners of color, featuring SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman and 1863 Ventures founder Melissa Bradley. Register. Go deeper. On June 18 at 12:30pm ET, Axios...
Minoritiescounseling.org

Joint Statement on Legislative Efforts to Restrict Education about Racism and American History

We, the undersigned associations and organizations, state our firm opposition to a spate of legislative proposals being introduced across the country that target academic lessons, presentations, and discussions of racism and related issues in American history in schools, colleges and universities. These efforts have taken varied shape in at least 20 states, but often the legislation aims to prohibit or impede the teaching and education of students concerning what are termed “divisive concepts.” These divisive concepts as defined in numerous bills are a litany of vague and indefinite buzzwords and phrases including, for example, “that any individual should feel or be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological or emotional distress on account of that individual's race or sex.” These legislative efforts are deeply troubling for numerous reasons.