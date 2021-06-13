Cancel
Cass County, MO

Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for 79-year-old man

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
 13 days ago
UPDATE, June 15 | Mr. Ellis was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, June 13 | An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a 79-year-old man in Cass County who has dementia.

Otis Lee Ellis was served an order of protection on June 9 at 10205 East 293rd Street in Freeman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and family and friends have not been able to contact him since.

Ellis is 5 feet, 11 inches, tall with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

He drives a teal, 2006 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license EG7G2G.

It’s unknown what clothes he was wearing, according to MSHP.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 816-380-5200.

